Experienced lifesaver ‘honoured’ to be appointed as Aith RNLI’s coxswain

Nathan Mann at the helm of Aith's Severn class lifeboat the Charles Lidbury. Photo: RNLI/Daniel Lawson

A father-of-three with over a decade of lifesaving experience has been appointed as Aith RNLI’s new coxswain.

Nathan Mann, 30, has already passed his RNLI mechanic training in Lerwick and is set to qualify as a fully passed-out coxswain before Christmas.

The RNLI said this meant he would have an “excellent all-round background to lead the crew in Aith” and would ensure the the station’s Severn-class lifeboat Charles Lidbury remained in top condition.

Mr Mann has already been stepping in to support Aith’s operations, covering shifts when station staff were away from base.

During his decade of lifesaving experience, Mr Mann was involved in a dramatic 16-hour operation in 2023 when he helped tow the broken-down fishing vessel Westbank to safe harbour from 60 miles east of the isles – all in the face of a force 10 storm.

He also has strong family ties with the UK’s most northerly lifeboat station as he will soon marry Laurie Henry, daughter of longstanding volunteer Kevin Henry, a former Aith lifeboat mechanic who continues to serve as a deputy launch assistant during call-outs.

The couple and their three bairns – Bella (9), Luca (7) and Elsea (1) – plan to relocate to Aith at the earliest opportunity.

Mr Mann said: “With some strong family ties to the Aith station, it is a genuine honour to be appointed as its coxswain.

“Having had several weeks of orientation training, I’m really enjoying working with a crew of committed and experienced volunteers – who all do what needs to be done to help save lives at sea.

“A huge part of the job is also our community relations – for fundraising, and for safety awareness – and I look forward to meeting lots of folk in the coming weeks, months and years ahead.”

Prior to taking up the post, he worked as a deckhand for Blueshell Mussels.

