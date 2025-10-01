Trio ordered to pay compensation to Dogs Against Drugs for supplying illegal substances

Drugs dogs Bravo, Oscar and Axel.

Two men and a teenager have been ordered to pay almost £4,000 in compensation to Dogs Against Drugs after pleading guilty to the supply of drugs.

James Atkinson, Paul William Newlands and a teenager, who can not be named for legal reasons, previously admitted the offences at Lerwick Sheriff Court but appeared for sentencing today (Wednesday).

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank handed down compensation orders to each of them, as well as supervision and unpaid work as an alternative to prison.

The sheriff, as well as the defence agents, noted that had the offences been perpetrated years earlier, the case would have been dealt with at the High Court. It would have brought with it a “lengthy” jail time.

Atkinson, of Walls, admitted driving a car with no MoT or insurance, as well as the supply of cocaine.

The court heard the 22-year-old was found in his car, alongside both of the fellow accused, with £3,780 in a space underneath the steering wheel on 12th May, 2024.

Of this, £3,000 had been attributed to Atkinson. The rest had been for the the other two.

Newlands, 22, of Lerwick, admitted supplying herbal cannabis and cannabis resin, as well as cocaine.

The teenager admitted to the supply of cocaine and ecstasy.

The dealing had taken place between 1st March to 12th May, 2024.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said there was 5.29g of cannabis resin recovered from the car – worth £15. There value of the herbal cannabis was an estimated to be between £600 and £900.

There was 12.91g of cocaine worth an estimated value between £1,120 and £1,210.

Mr MacKenzie said a cyber crime analysis found there had been several “significant” finds of messages found on all three of the accused’s phones. Some boasted about the ability to provide “as many bags” of drugs as the customer wanted.

He added there were other messages between the teenager and Newlands which worried about lost ecstasy tablets.

One of the accused suggested that they check in Atkinson’s car for them.

It was noted that no ecstasy tablets were found in their possession at the time of their arrest.

Defence agents Gregor Kelly, Neil McRoberts and Tommy Allan said their clients had shown they took responsibility for their actions.

McRoberts said his teenage client had been “scared” at the prospect of going to jail and would accept any offer of community payback.

Sheriff Cruickshank said he would consider a “liberal” interpretation of the law and force each to pay compensation to charity Dogs Against Drugs. This was considering each had potential to contribute to the community.

Atkinson was admonished for his motoring offence but ordered to pay £1,500 in compensation to the drug detection charity. He was also placed under supervision for 18 months and told to complete 225 hours of unpaid work.

Newlands was also ordered to pay £1,500 in compensation. He was placed under supervision for 18 months and ordered to complete 225 hours of unpaid work.

The teenager was ordered to pay £750 to Dogs Against Drugs, with 18 months supervision and to complete 225 hours of unpaid work.