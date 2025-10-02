Ferry cancellations likely due to weather

NorthLink ferry in stormy seas. Photo: Kevin Jones.

Ferry services are facing disruption over the weekend, with sailings likely to be cancelled tomorrow.

The ferry operator says present forecasts indicate the possibility of disruption from Friday through to Sunday.

North and southbound sailings across passenger and freight services for tomorrow are under review, with a “high probability” of cancellation.

Meanwhile, tonight’s freight services are leaving earlier than scheduled.

The Hildasay was scheduled to sail from Lerwick to Aberdeen at 6pm, but will now leave two hours earlier. She is expected to arrive in Aberdeen tomorrow at 8am.