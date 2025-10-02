NorthLink confirms cancellation of services

Northlink's freight vessel Helliar. Photo: Nick McCaffrey

Friday’s NorthLink sailings have been cancelled.

The ferry operator has announced the news ahead of poor weather.

The Hjaltland was scheduled to leave Aberdeen for Lerwick at 7pm.

Due to forecasted adverse weather conditions this sailing is now cancelled, while the Hrossey was due to leave Lerwick for Kirkwall and Aberdeen.

Both sailings have now been called off.

Freight services have also been cancelled, and services on Saturday are also expected to be cancelled.