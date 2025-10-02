Renewable funding for Fair Isle

Fair Isle from the air. Photo: Ivan Reid

Fair Isle is one of dozens of areas to benefit from renewable energy funding.

The Fair Isle Electricity Company (Fiec) has been awarded over £183,000 to help improve its self-sufficient, community-run microgrid.

The investment is being made to help the island enhance its off-grid renewable energy infrastructure.

It is being made possible through the community energy generation growth fund, which is supported by a combination of the Scottish government and Great British Energy funding.

The growth fund falls under the umbrella of the Community and Renewable Energy Scheme, which also supported the Garth Community Wind Farm in Yell.

Fiec aims to repower two dormant wind turbines and instal a 250-300Wh lithium-ion battery system, and upgrade the island’s “Scada” control system.

First Minister John Swinney said: “While I was in Shetland earlier this year I visited the Garth Community Wind Farm, which received community and renewable energy scheme funding in 2013 and 2015.

“This innovative and impressive project is a prime example of the positive impact community energy can have – with profits used by the North Yell Development Council to provide a variety of social and economic benefits to the North Yell community.

“It’s fantastic that the Fair Isle Electricity Company have now also been offered funding, through the first round of this year’s Community Energy Generation Growth Fund. This will go a long way to further support work to increase Shetland’s renewable capacity.”

Also welcoming the move is Labour’s Holyrood election candidate, John Erskine.

“This is great news for Fair Isle and for Shetland,” he said.

“The UK Labour government’s investment through Great British Energy shows what change means in practice: real, tangible benefits for our communities.

“This funding will help strengthen Fair Isle’s electricity grid, increase renewable capacity, and deliver cleaner, more reliable energy for local people. It is a clear demonstration of Labour delivering for Shetland, for the Highlands and Islands, and for Scotland.”