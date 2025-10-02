News

Renewable funding for Fair Isle

Ryan Taylor October 2, 2025 0
Renewable funding for Fair Isle
Fair Isle from the air. Photo: Ivan Reid

Fair Isle is one of dozens of areas to benefit from renewable energy funding.

The Fair Isle Electricity Company (Fiec) has been awarded over £183,000 to help improve its self-sufficient, community-run microgrid.

The investment is being made to help the island enhance its off-grid renewable energy infrastructure.

It is being made possible through the community energy generation growth fund, which is supported by a combination of the Scottish government and  Great British Energy funding.

The growth fund falls under the umbrella of the Community and Renewable Energy Scheme, which also supported the Garth Community Wind Farm in Yell.

Fiec aims to repower two dormant wind turbines and instal a 250-300Wh lithium-ion battery system, and upgrade the island’s “Scada” control system.

First Minister John Swinney said: “While I was in Shetland earlier this year I visited the Garth Community Wind Farm, which received community and renewable energy scheme funding in 2013 and 2015.

“This innovative and impressive project is a prime example of the positive impact community energy can have – with profits used by the North Yell Development Council to provide a variety of social and economic benefits to the North Yell community. 

“It’s fantastic that the Fair Isle Electricity Company have now also been offered funding, through the first round of this year’s Community Energy Generation Growth Fund. This will go a long way to further support work to increase Shetland’s renewable capacity.”

Also welcoming the move is Labour’s Holyrood election candidate, John Erskine.

“This is great news for Fair Isle and for Shetland,” he said.

“The UK Labour government’s investment through Great British Energy shows what change means in practice: real, tangible benefits for our communities.

“This funding will help strengthen Fair Isle’s electricity grid, increase renewable capacity, and deliver cleaner, more reliable energy for local people. It is a clear demonstration of Labour delivering for Shetland, for the Highlands and Islands, and for Scotland.”

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor began working as a reporter in 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, where he is now deputy editor. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.