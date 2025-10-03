Sport

Dons will bring Scottish Cup to Lerwick

Kevin Craigens
Dons fans celebrated winning the Scottish Cup in the Granite City the day after the historic win in May.

Dons fans will get their chance to see the Scottish Cup next week when Aberdeen FC bring the trophy to the isles as part of a Highlands and Islands tour.

The current holders won the trophy after extra-time and penalties against Glasgow giants Celtic at Hampden Park in May.

Now Aberdeen are bringing the trophy to its fans, with Shetlanders able to see the trophy in person at the Clickimin Leisure Complex on Wednesday 8th October.

Aberdeen’s tour will include a visit to Orkney the following day and has been sponsored by NorthLink Ferries.

The trophy will be available for fans to see between 10am and 4pm.

