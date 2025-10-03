Ferries cancelled again

A NorthLink ferry pictured in stormy conditions. Photo: Jim Mullay

NorthLink has cancelled all its Saturday sailings both to and from Lerwick due to weather.

The Hjaltland was scheduled to leave Aberdeen sailing for Kirkwall and Lerwick at 5pm tomorrow.

But due to the forecast, the sailing has now been cancelled.

The Hrossey’s south-bound sailing tomorrow has also been called off. She is now expected to leave Lerwick, sailing for Kirkwall and Aberdeen, at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Her estimated time of arrival in Aberdeen is 7am on Monday.

All freight services and Pentland Firth sailings for tomorrow have also been cancelled.