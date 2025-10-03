Fishing for Litter marks 20th anniversary

Plastic waste contributes to marine pollution. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Fishing vessels have lifted up to 90 tonnes of marine waste since 2005, before taking it to Shetland ports for disposal.

That is according to the Fishing for Litter Scheme, which today marked its 20th anniversary.

The project has been described as a “no-brainer” by industry leaders, who insist it has played a crucial role in keeping the marine environment as clean as it possibly can be.

It was launched by Kimo International as a simple, yet imaginative way to gather litter from the sea – by engaging with key stakeholders – fishermen themselves.

Crews were given big bags to collect the plastics, ghost gear and other debris that gathers in their nets during normal fishing activities.

When the fishing boats come into port, they simply unload the bags for the rubbish to be collected and either disposed of or, ideally, recycled.

Lerwick was one of the Scottish ports to originally participate in the scheme – the others being Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

Former SIC councillor Rick Nickerson has served as policy advisor for the organisation.

Addressing an invited crowd at Mairs Quay today, he said the project took away the burden that had been placed on fishing crews who previously had to stump up for the disposal of any waste they brought in.

“This project takes that burden away,” he said.

“Since the project began in 2005, it’s gone to over 70 harbours around the UK, of which 38 are in Scotland,” he added.

“And there’s now over 700 vessels registered in the UK – 480 of those are in Scotland, and all the 22 vessels in Shetland. And the pelagic fleet are involved as well. That’s quite an achievement.

“We’ve done an estimate based on average bag weight. Since 2005 Scottish fishermen have collected 30,000 bags of litter.

“That’s 30,000 items of litter in the sea that is not damaging wildlife, is not entangling boats’ propellers, it’s not coming up on the beaches.

“In that respect I think we owe the fishermen, and the ports that are involved, a big round of applause.”

He added: “In Shetland, since 2005, there have been 75 tonnes collected, and since Cullivoe and Scalloway joined, it’s gone up to 90 tonnes.”

Executive officer at Shetland Fishermen’s Association, Sheila Keith, told the room: “I think it’s a no-brainer for fishermen to be involved. They shouldn’t be responsible for the cost of dumping stuff that they’re providing to clean up the environment.”

Stuart Wadley of Lerwick Port Authority added: “I think it’s a classic example of Shetland PLC all working together for the benefit of Shetland.”

Also present was head of the SIC’s planning department, Iain McDiarmid.

“In the world of planning, somebody wants something to happen, somebody doesn’t,” he said. “Whatever way you go, somebody’s unhappy. But actually something like Fishing for Litter is such a no-brainer. It’s such a positive contribution.”

Shetland Central councillor Moraig Lyall said wider society was more aware of the importance of the marine environment.

“Preventing stuff from going into the sea in the first place is step number one,” she said. “Getting it out of the sea as quickly as possible is step number two, and that’s what this helps support.

“Step number three is that we have great things like Da Vaor Redd Up, where we have folk picking it up off the beaches.”

She added it was important that the thinking behind Fishing for Litter was “embedded” in the minds of new fishermen as they began working in the sector.