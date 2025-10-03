News

Great Scott! Back to the Future to return to big screen

Ryan Taylor October 3, 2025 0
Film fans are being given the chance to revisit an old favourite, and support the Shetland foodbank at the same time.

Shetland Arts has teamed up with the foodbank for two special charity screenings of Back to the Future in November.

Customers will be able to bring a donation of non-perishable food items, or donate money, for a ticket to see the classic film on the big screen.

Contributions will go directly to the Shetland foodbank to help those in need.

Shetland Arts says there is no need to book in advance – viewers can just turn up, donate and enjoy the movie.

Chief executive of Shetland Arts Graeme Howell said: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with Shetland Foodbank for these special screenings.

“Back to the Future is a film people love returning to, and this is a chance to enjoy it on the big screen. Every donation, big or small, makes a difference, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming people along to Mareel for a great cause.”

Screenings will happen on Sunday 4th November from 4pm and Thursday 6th November from 6.30pm.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor began working as a reporter in 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, where he is now deputy editor. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

