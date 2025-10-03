MP responds after connectivity disruption

A cable ship carrying out repairs to the cable in 2022 it previously suffered a fault. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

A subsea cable has been damaged for the second time in three months, once again causing a loss of broadband services.

The damage has been caused to the Faroese Telecom SHEFA-2 cable between Faroe and the Northern Isles, causing internet customers of some providers, such as Sky and Vodafone, to lose connection.

However, customers using other providers are unaffected.

The SHEFA-2 cable links Faroe to mainland Scotland via Shetland and Orkney. The disruption follows an incident earlier this year, when damage was believed to have been caused to the cable by a fishing vessel.

The cause of the damage on this occasion, however, has not been determined.

Responding to the latest incident, isles MP Alistair Carmichael said: “It is still unclear what the extent of communications disruption is today, let alone the cause.

“I have contacted the various telecommunications companies operating in the isles to understand better what sort of issues are at play and who is affected.

“We have to hope that the disruption will be minimal and short-lived. Even so, this will be a good test of whether the promises of more responsive communications from telecoms providers following the problems in the summer will be borne out in reality.”