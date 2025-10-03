News

MP responds after connectivity disruption

October 3, 2025 0
MP responds after connectivity disruption
A cable ship carrying out repairs to the cable in 2022 it previously suffered a fault. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

A subsea cable has been damaged for the second time in three months, once again causing a loss of broadband services.

The damage has been caused to the Faroese Telecom SHEFA-2 cable between Faroe and the Northern Isles, causing internet customers of some providers, such as Sky and Vodafone, to lose connection.

However, customers using other providers are unaffected.

The SHEFA-2 cable links Faroe to mainland Scotland via Shetland and Orkney. The disruption follows an incident earlier this year, when damage was believed to have been caused to the cable by a fishing vessel.

The cause of the damage on this occasion, however, has not been determined.

Responding to the latest incident, isles MP Alistair Carmichael said: “It is still unclear what the extent of communications disruption is today, let alone the cause.

“I have contacted the various telecommunications companies operating in the isles to understand better what sort of issues are at play and who is affected.

“We have to hope that the disruption will be minimal and short-lived. Even so, this will be a good test of whether the promises of more responsive communications from telecoms providers following the problems in the summer will be borne out in reality.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.