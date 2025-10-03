Murder trial to begin at High Court in Edinburgh

Claire Leveque.

A murder trial is set to begin at the High Court in Edinburgh following the death of a 24-year-old woman in Shetland.

Aren Pearson, 41, denies murdering his partner Claire Leveque, at a garage in Sandness on 11th February 2024.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service confirmed the trial was scheduled to start on Tuesday, with balloting of the jury scheduled for Monday.

Lord Arthurson will be presiding over the trial, which is scheduled to last for eight days.

The murder charge alleges Pearson repeatedly struck Miss Leveque on the head, neck and body with a knife or knives.

Pearson is also accused of assault, attempting to defeat the ends of justice and threatening or abusive behaviour.

He is alleged to have driven a vehicle into the sea.

Pearson denied all charges when the case was heard at the High Court in Glasgow in December.