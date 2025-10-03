POLL: Should the SIC debate motions relating to international affairs?

The council chamber at St Ringan's. Photo: Dave Donaldson

For this week’s poll, we are asking whether Shetland Islands Council should involve itself in international issues – or stick to local matters.

The subject was hotly debated in the council chamber last year when a motion was presented calling on the UK government to use its powers to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza.

It was approved but several councillors supported a contrary motion and several more abstained.

Some of the councillors opposing the motion suggested it was futile for a small council to try to influence international affairs and the debate was a distraction from local matters.

But Shetland Greens councillor Alex Armitage, who presented the motion, rejected criticisms it was “self-indulgent or virtue-signalling” and said it could help play a part in pushing the government to bring about change.

Dr Armitage is presenting another motion at Monday’s SIC meeting relating to the Israel and Palestine conflict.

The motion calls for the council to notes the UN’s recent findings that Israel has committed

genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

It also calls for the council’s finance director to investigate its financial holdings in companies linked to the Israeli government and to report back with a proposal on how to divest from these assets.

Development committee chairman Dennis Leask has seconded the motion.

It has already provoked debate on social media. While many people commented in support others suggested the council should not be involving itself in international matters.

Dr Armitage acknowledged there was a “dividing line” in public opinion.

He said it was a question of whether Shetland saw itself as an insular community, removed from the wider world, or whether it had a role to play globally.

The Shetland South member also said that while the criticism was perhaps more understandable regarding the ceasefire motion, the issue of council investments was a local matter as it was about the responsible use of Shetland’s money.

What do you think? Take part in our poll and let us know.

