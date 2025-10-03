Unst gets full fibre broadband

An Openreach engineer in Unst.

Openreach have highlighted improvements to broadband services in Unst which, they say, will improve connectivity for hundreds of homes and businesses.

The firm has built the new network on behalf of the Scottish government’s R100 programme.

The signal travels from the head end exchange at Sullom Voe and crosses two subsea cables before reaching the North Isle, with a subtended head end (SHE) at Uyeasound boosting the signal to

cover all of Unst.

Business Minister Richard Lochhead said: “Connecting the island community of Unst is a remarkable achievement and a clear demonstration of our commitment to delivering faster broadband to communities across Scotland through the Scottish government’s R100 programme.

“Access to reliable, high-speed internet is transforming lives and livelihoods across the country. It empowers small businesses, enables remote working and helps attract new investment.

“We remain committed to working with Openreach to expand the reach of our investment in faster, more dependable broadband – ensuring that public funding delivers tangible benefits for communities in every part of the country.”

Full fibre technology offers a faster, more reliable broadband connection. The once-in-a-generation technology enables locals to connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds and will help businesses trade online and compete for decades to come.

People living on the island can see if they can upgrade to full fibre by visiting Openreach’s full fibre

checker.

Robert Thorburn, Openreach partnership director for Scotland, said: “We’re committed to making

sure the most rural parts of Scotland have access to fast and reliable broadband – and this is just

another example.

“Our extensive network means residents can shop around and find the best deals that suit their

needs. But it’s important to remember that upgrades don’t happen automatically. People need to

order it to take advantage of the technology.”