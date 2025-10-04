Flood alert warning as storm Amy blows through

Harsh conditions in Sea Road in Lerwick. Photo: Gary Buchan

A flood alert has been issued for Shetland, with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) warning of the possibility of “significant coastal flooding”.

Storm Amy has brought harsh conditions and travel disruption to the isles, with gusts of up to 65mph recorded. Power outages have also been reported.

NorthLink’s ferries have already been cancelled, with Friday and Saturday services called off. And today the ferry operator has announced the cancellation of Sunday morning’s Pentland Firth services.

There has also been disruption on inter-island services, with the Whalsay ferry likely to face disruption tonight going into tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Bluemull Sound services were suspended, although engineers have been trying to trace the cause of a technical problem on the service.

The Met Office has already issued a yellow warning for wind until 9am tomorrow.

Sepa posted online: “Strong winds and large waves on Saturday into Sunday morning will cause dangerous conditions around the coasts.

“There is the potential for significant coastal flooding due to spray and wave overtopping in exposed locations around the time of high tide.

“There could be disruption to travel, damage to infrastructure and flooding of roads and parts of communities.”