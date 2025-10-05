News

Hundreds of homes left without power

Only the brave endured conditions at St Ninian's Isle yesterday. Photo: Brian Gray

Hundreds of homes have been left without power as a result of continued disruption brought by Storm Amy.

SSEN says power has been lost to homes in Scalloway, Burra and Trondra, while the strong winds have also impacted on the South Mainland, as well as parts of the West Side.

The energy provider says there is extensive damage across its network. In Shetland 522 customers are estimated to be affected, across 15 postcodes.

It comes after harsh conditions brought travel disruption over the weekend.

