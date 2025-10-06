Community ‘over the moon’ as major funding paves way for Sandness development

An upgrade of the Melby pier in Sandness will soon take place thanks to a major cash boost from the Scottish Land Fund.

Sandness Community Development Ltd is “over the moon” to be given £12,045, which will be used to buy the pier from Shetland Islands Council and two private owners.

It paves the way for the pier to be made safe and accessible for locals and visitors.

The site will act as an outdoor hub for community events such as seashore and water-based pursuits.

Public toilets will be provided, as well as showers, car parking with EV charging, and campervan and camping böd provision.

Development worker Penny Armstrong said: “Sandness Community Development (SCD) and the community are over the moon that we have managed to secure funding for the acquisition stage of the Melby pier project.

“The hard work with seeking funding for the planning and construction phase now begins.

“Our intention is to make the site safe and upgrade the facilities after many years of neglect.

“We will be refurbishing the building, using the shed space for additional services such as a showers, laundry, dry store room and camping bod, resurfacing the car park, adding a septic tank, widening the slipway and replacing the pier handrail.

“Not only will the project improve the site for Sandness residents and visitors, it is a part of a bigger push for enhancing our community and building long term resilience.

“Melby pier is just one part of the supportive development initiated by SCD since its incorporation in May 2023.

“In the last year we have provided inter-community bus services for young people in Sandness and Walls; delivered a programme of environmental awareness project in partnership with RSPB, which will culminate in a nature-based community resource; have recently started after-school activities on a Friday afternoon at the local primary school and are about to launch the Sandness website to provide information for residents and visitors.

“We are grateful to the Scottish Land Fund for their grants for the feasibility study and acquisition cost for Melby pier, and Highlands and Islands Enterprise for their ongoing funding and assistance with our wider development activities.”

The grant is among 15 totalling over £1.5m for community asset projects across Scotland.

The Scottish Land Fund reopened to applications in April 2021. The programme is funded by the Scottish government and delivered in partnership by the National Lottery Community Fund and Highlands and Islands Enterprise, both of which have experience of helping communities to acquire and develop their assets for over a decade.

Cara Gillespie of the Scottish Land Fund Committee said: “The Scottish Land Fund Committee is delighted to fund diverse groups in both urban and rural environments to take ownership of key community assets, in order to provide the services that they have identified as being essential in their local areas.”

Chairman of Sandness Community Development Brian Ashley added: “This SLF grant is fantastic news for Sandness.

“It helps us to secure an important and much loved asset for Sandness folk and visitors to enjoy.

“This is a project that will strengthen our community, around which we can build our resilience for the future.”

