Council to set up new organisation to boost supply of housing for rental market

Six one-bedroom properties that are proposed for mid-market rent tenancies are currently under construction in Lerwick. Photo: SIC

Councillors today (Monday) backed a proposal to set up a new organisation to boost the supply of housing for the rental market.

The arms-length organisation aims to address a gap in the local housing market, by creating options for those who cannot access social housing or cannot afford to buy or rent properties at market rates.”

Development committee chairman Dennis Leask said: “I’m delighted that councillors today agreed to progress this project to create affordable homes available for mid-market rent in Shetland.

“There’s a very small private rental market locally, affordability is challenging and it’s well known that the housing market is under pressure.

“This is an innovative project for Shetland that will increase local housing diversity and help some of those looking for a home who might otherwise be unable to do so.

“We need more affordable homes and this mid-market rental project is part of the solution for us to achieve that.”