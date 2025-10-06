News

Council to set up new organisation to boost supply of housing for rental market

Andrew Hirst October 6, 2025
Council to set up new organisation to boost supply of housing for rental market
Six one-bedroom properties that are proposed for mid-market rent tenancies are currently under construction in Lerwick. Photo: SIC

Councillors today (Monday) backed a proposal to set up a new organisation to boost the supply of housing for the rental market.

The arms-length organisation aims to address a gap in the local housing market, by creating options for those who cannot access social housing or cannot afford to buy or rent properties at market rates.”

Development committee chairman Dennis Leask said: “I’m delighted that councillors today agreed to progress this project to create affordable homes available for mid-market rent in Shetland.  

“There’s a very small private rental market locally, affordability is challenging and it’s well known that the housing market is under pressure. 

“This is an innovative project for Shetland that will increase local housing diversity and help some of those looking for a home who might otherwise be unable to do so.   

“We need more affordable homes and this mid-market rental project is part of the solution for us to achieve that.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:
Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.