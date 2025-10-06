Fourteen per cent of children in poverty, report says

The cost of living crisis has see families struggle over the last few years.

Fourteen per cent of children in the isles are in poverty, according to a new report.

This was the second lowest figure across all the local authorities in Scotland.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation published the figures this morning (Monday), as it claimed the Scottish government could fail to meet its 2030 targets to reduce child poverty.

Its findings showed that one in five working-age adults were classed to be in poverty, while 23 per cent of the children in Scotland were considered to be the same.

Has the cost of living made it harder for families to get by?