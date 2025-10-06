News

New tourism officer appointed

October 6, 2025
The tourist centre in Lerwick. Photo: Jim Mullay.

A new tourism officer has been appointed to Shetland Tourism Association (STA).

Jacqueline Leask is said to bring a wealth of experience in hospitality, tour guiding, and face-to-face engagement.

She has the benefit of over a decade of hospitality management, extensive tour guide experience across cultural and natural landmarks and a proven success in creating welcoming experiences for visitors of all ages and backgrounds.

Chairwoman Amanda Hawick said Ms Leask was “an ideal person to enhance our visitor experience”.

“Her hands-on approach and passion for sharing Shetland’s unique stories will help us elevate our offerings, strengthen community partnerships, and drive sustainable growth in local tourism.

“We look forward to working together to showcase the very best of Shetland and to forge new opportunities that benefit our members and the wider community.”

