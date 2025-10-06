SSEN consultation event in Voe postponed due to transport disruption

Some of the infrastructure projects will involve cable laying.

A public consultation event, which had been due to take place in Voe today (Monday), has been postponed due to transport issues.

SSEN Transmission had been scheduled to discuss its plans for new energy infrastructure in the isles as part of a series of events taking place this week and early next month.

The remaining events will still go ahead:

Tuesday – 3-7pm, Mossbank Public Hall – Yell Connections – Marine.

Wednesday – 2.45-6.45pm, Burravoe Public Hall, Yell – Yell substations and connections.

Thursday – 3-7pm, Brae Community Hall – Northern Substation Hub and Shetland HVDC 2 Link including landfalls, connection between Northern Hub and existing Kergord substation.

Tuesday, 4th November, – 3-7pm, Mossbank Public Hall – Shetland HVDC 2 link – marine.