‘Negative’ public reaction to traffic calming measures

Speed bumps on the road at Esplanade. Photo: Kevin Craigens

Community councillors have heard nothing but negativity about proposed plans to introduce further traffic-calming measures in Lerwick.

But last night’s meeting of the town’s community council heard there may be a middle ground which can keep everybody happy.

It comes after Shetland Islands Council proposed speed bumps around town and 20mph zones in King Harald Street and Burgh Road.

SIC councillor for Lerwick North and Bressay, Gary Robinson, said he had received many letters from constituents raising concerns over the plans.

“I don’t think I have ever had a bigger postbag than for this,” Mr Robinson told LCC members.

There was “nothing positive” in any of the feedback he received from people.

And it was “not all motorists” he had heard from either – residents living in the streets had also raised concerns.

Fellow ward member Stephen Leask said he was in the same position as his colleague.

He had received messages from constituents who raised concerns about the proposals.

He spoke to three families, who were happy with the introduction of a stricter speed limit – but they had problems with the bumps.

“They had an issue with a lot of ramps going in,” Mr Leask said.

“They were worried there would be an issue for Up-Helly-Aa with ramps. They thought the galley might feel like it was going over waves.”

Community councillor Andy Carter felt that the council’s proposals were a “solution looking for a problem”.

“I find it very difficult to get anywhere near 20mph,” Mr Carter said about driving on Burgh Road.

As an alternative to driving there, he sometimes finds himself using King Harald Street instead.

However, with cars parked on both sides of the street, it is becoming the same as Burgh Road.

Jonathan Williamson said the measures were “never going to be popular”. But he remembered a previous meeting where colleagues were supportive of traffic calming measures.

This was to make it safer for pedestrians and other road users at busy periods in the areas surrounding schools.

“It’s one or the other, we can’t have both,” Mr Williamson added.

Concerns for broken car parts and the loss of already limited parking spaces were raised during the discussion.

Chairman Jim Anderson asked if there could be something done that was “more positive”.

He mentioned pedestrian crossings as a more agreeable option to keep people safe when trying to cross the roads.

However, that may mean losing a small number of parking spaces.

It was agreed that the community council would ask the SIC for road safety statistics, to discuss at a further meeting.

Shetland Islands Council advertised its proposals in the public notice section of The Shetland Times on 11th September.

These included four notices for the introduction of speed bumps in King Harald Street and King Erik Street; A969 South Road and Scalloway Road; Burgh Road; and Gilbertson Road and Bell’s Road.

Its announcements also included further implementation of 20mph speed limits on King Harald Street and Scalloway Road and South Road.

This newspaper launched a poll on the subject that week. Almost 100 per cent voted against the proposals.

Commenting online, readers called for greater policing of the roads instead.

Others backed the idea of introducing a “smiley face” sign on the roads instead. This had worked well in Brae according to one reader.