Light fantastic on spectacular Shetland coastal walk

ACTIVE OUTDOORS: An evening summer stroll offers John Davidson the perfect reminder of the beauty of Scotland’s most northerly archipelago

It would have been easy to spend the whole evening sitting on the glorious sandy beach at Meal and having a dip in the ocean on a night like this.

Looking across to Biargar from Meal Beach.

I was over in Shetland not for a relaxing break but helping our newest colleagues at the Shetland Times as we merge the newspaper into our systems.

A couple of years ago I took the family on a two-week camping holiday to Shetland, and it was a fantastic experience for all of us; one of those holidays that we all keep talking about.

So, I was determined to make the most of any spare time I could find in an otherwise intense week of office-based work!

This walk was within easy reach of my base in Lerwick, thanks to the hire car I had for the week, so I skipped a proper dinner and headed out to West Burra with a picnic meal in my bag.

Getting to the start of the walk means leaving the Shetland Mainland via a narrow road bridge, driving across Tronda then crossing a similar bridge onto West Burra. Taking a left turn signed for Bridge End soon leads to the parking area for Meal, which has toilets, situated on the left of the road.

Looking back along the grassy path towards the beach.

I parked up and got my walking boots on, ready to take advantage of the long, light evenings as the sun gently set.

A short path leads down from a gate opposite the car park to reach the Sands of Meal, clearly a popular spot with locals as well as visitors for a swim in the sea or just to enjoy this spectacular place.

My boot prints made an impression in the sand as I headed down to the water to breathe in the freedom and fresh air. Despite not setting off until after 8pm on a walk which includes pathless sections and some light scrambling over rocks to reach the lighthouse, there was no danger of getting caught out by the fading light.

I ambled across to the far side of the beach and headed up to a stile – one of many of this walk – then kept left of the fence to follow a grassy path that stays fairly close to the shore. Occasional blue “Shetland Access” markers offer some reassurance that you are going the right way.

A couple of stiles are crossed after following the edge of a pebble beach, and these lead left above the low cliffs of Lu Ness before crossing another stile on the way to the Biargar headland.

Fugla Ness lighthouse guards the entrance to Hamna Voe.

The way bends sharply right after a stile then drops down as it bears left to cross some low ground close to where burnt mounds and Neolithic houses have been found. Then you bear left over a small rise at the Pundsar headland.

The view opens out here and on a night like this was truly something to behold. I wandered across the grass and rocky outcrops and found myself a nice flat rock to sit and enjoy my picnic dinner and flask of tea. Frankly, I could have just stayed in this spot forever!

I could now clearly see the lighthouse at Fugla Ness which can be reached on foot via a narrow strip of boulders.

After tearing myself away from this spot, I continued through the landscape to the obvious start of the rocks and found what I thought was the easiest way through – although I discovered on the return that it’s actually a bit easier if you drop further to the right from the crest of the rocks.

A little bit of care is needed here, as it’s not the sort of place you want to twist an ankle or fall between huge boulders. If you don’t fancy it, you can always cut straight across and avoid the out-and-back detour to the lighthouse, following the path to reach the harbour.

The sun setting over the glorious Meal Beach.

Heading along the rocks, I was soon at the far side and back on a grassy headland as I approached the 26ft lighthouse. Fugla Ness was built in 1936 and has an automated light to help guide people into the harbour at Hamna Voe, which was busy with vessels coming and going on this clear night.

Heading back across the rocks, I found that slightly easier route low down by the eastern edge of the headland and basically followed the coastline round to the marina. A short boardwalk and then path leads up between a couple of houses onto a quiet road, where I commented to one local about the wonderful view from his home above the harbour, which took in the marina and the sunset across the lighthouse.

The walk continues left along the street to the junction, where you turn right to go uphill alongside the “main” road – passing an interesting shell-covered house on the way.

The views in every direction were still captivating even on this section of the walk, and all that remained was to turn right at the junction for Bridge End and follow the minor road a short distance back to the car park.

The marina at Hamnavoe.

John enjoys a picnic dinner at Pundsar in the late evening light.

The gate giving access to the path down to Meal Beach.

Route details

Meal beach and Hamnavoe

Distance 3 miles / 5 km

Terrain Coastal paths through grazing pasture with an optional detour over rocks to reach a lighthouse

Start/finish Meal beach car park, West Burra

Map OS Landranger 4; OS Explorer 466

A beautiful coastal walk in Shetland with a rocky adventure to reach a lighthouse

Meal beach and Hamnavoe. ©Crown copyright 2025 Ordnance Survey. Media 017/25.

Click here to see the route in OS Maps

