Storyteller and comedian Marjolein Robertson will be telling folktales themed around the dark nights of winter.

The award-winning performer has two shows at Hymhus in Bigton and one in Uyeasound, Unst, as part of this year’s Scottish International Storytelling Festival.

Now in its 36th year, the festival is reputedly the world’s largest celebration of storytelling, with the latest programme taking inspiration from the traditional folklore, myths, and legends of Nordic culture.

Under the theme “Lights of the North”, storytellers from Scotland, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Germany, and Iceland will be embarking on an 11-day celebration, with funding support from Creative Scotland and the Scottish government.

Most shows takes place at the Scottish Storytelling Centre in Edinburgh but the festival will also visit venues across Scotland as part of its Go Local programme and Story Ripple events.

Robertson will be returning home to Shetland to perform a collection of folktales and historical stories themed on dark winter nights. Magical, factual and sometimes funny, the tales have bee gathered from books and memories.

Festival organisers said this year’s programme took a “rich northern arc”.

“Don’t miss out on the tales and music or the close experience of nature,” organisers said.

“As winter gathers round the hearth fires, look north to join the merry dancers in the sky.”

Ahead of the Hymhus evening performance, Robertson will also lead a daytime storytelling workshop at the venue.

The focus will be looking through folk stories and retelling them to “find their true heart”.

Organised by Traditional Arts and Culture Scotland, the festival aims to showcase Scotland’s cultural heritage, including songs, dances, storytelling, passed down through the generations.

The Uyeasound event is on Friday, 24th October, with the Hymhus events on the following day.

Robertson will also be leading another another storytelling night in e Scottish Storytelling Centre in Edinburgh on Sunday, 26th October.

Tickets are by donation and spaces are limited so people are asked to book in advance. Contact Marjolein by email marjoleinrobertson@gmail.com.





Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.