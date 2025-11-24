The Running Man sees director Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Last Night in Soho) remake the shockingly bad 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger action film of the same name.

Glen Powell stars a Ben Richards, a down on his luck man struggling to survive in a dystopian world.

In desperate need of money he finds himself on The Running Man - a deadly game show with a multi-million dollar prize pool.

So is Wright's remake better than the 1980s original? Well yes, but it's still far from anything great. It's a very forgettable film which had very little of Wright's style infused into it, something I found disappointing as I am usually a fan of y kinetic filmmaking trademarks.

A talented cast consisting of Powell, Josh Brolin and Colman Domingo all give solid performances but are deeply held back by the script - which, for me, is by far the weakest element of the film.

Throughout the plot, Richards seems to conveniently come across the exact people he needs to survive every situation thrown at him.

Because of this, he never comes across like an action hero at any point during the runtime.

While the script is poor throughout, it is at its worst towards the end.

I won't give away what happens as I would encourage everyone to see the film and make up their own mind - but let's just call it lazy screenwriting.

If you want a fast paced action film The Running Man might be your thing. But for me, I doubt I'll ever watch it again and is certainly the worst film in the career of an otherwise great director.

By Zach Martin





