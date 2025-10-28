Ali Affleck and The Rhythm Rascals will keep crowds entertained at St Columba's Church next Wednesday.

The golden age of jazz will soon be brought to Shetland.

Ali Affleck and the Rhythm Rascals will bring their celebration of early jazz, blues and ragtime to St Columba’s Church next Wednesday.

Twice named Best Jazz Vocalist at the Scottish Jazz Awards, Ali Affleck is one of Scotland’s most acclaimed performers - a singer, historian, and storyteller celebrated for her authentic, captivating approach to the

golden age of American music.

She appeared at this year’s Shetland Folk Festival with The Travelling Janes, and now returns with an international line-up of musicians for a night guaranteed to get toes tapping and hearts swinging.

Joining Affleck on stage are:

• Andy Schumm of Chicago, a multi-instrumentalist and one of the world’s leading cornet players, with residencies at Chicago’s legendary Green Mill speakeasy.

• Natalie Scharf, also of Chicago, a tenor saxophonist, bringing a rich, soulful sound inspired by the great swing-era players.

• New York’s Jennifer Hodges - a grammy-nominated bassist, renowned for her deep groove and impeccable swing.

• Lucas Ferrari from Buenos Aires – a stride piano virtuoso and a leading figure in Argentina’s thriving jazz scene.

• Fernando Montardit, also of Buenos Aires, who is hailed as a banjo and guitar maestro, blending Latin rhythms with classic New Orleans spirit.

The concert will also feature support from Girsie and the Loose Ends, bringing their distinctive energy and soulful sound to open the evening.

Together, these outstanding musicians promise a high-energy, joy-filled performance celebrating the unmistakable sounds of the 1920s and ’30s - from sizzling hot jazz to soulful blues and infectious ragtime.

“It’s always a joy to return to Shetland,” said Affleck. “There’s such warmth and passion for live music here, and we can’t wait to bring a little slice of vintage swing to St Columba’s.”

Gemma Small of organisers Briggistanes Events said the celebration would “help establish Shetland as a regular stop on the touring map”.

“It’s all about creating opportunities for audiences here to experience exceptional live music - and for artists to feel the magic of performing in the isles.”

