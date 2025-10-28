The SNP’s Holyrood candidate has joined criticism of the UK government’s Fishing and Coastal Growth fund — after it was revealed last week that just eight per cent of the money will be spent in Scotland.

Westminster announced the £360-million fund earlier this year in the wake of an agreement which extends EU fishing access to British waters for a dozen more years.

Then, last Monday, officials revealed that England would see the overwhelming majority of the fund with Scotland left £38m (7.8 per cent). Wales and Northern Ireland together will receive the same again.

Ms Goodlad, the SNP’s candidate for Scottish elections in May, described that split as “unjust and incompetent” and “a slap in the face to Scotland’s coastal, island and fishing communities”.

“This is supposed to be a fund that supports the backbone of our coastal economy and yet Scotland, which lands the lion’s share of the UK’s fish, gets a paltry share of the investment,” she said.

“This unjust and incompetent decision is yet another example of how we cannot trust Westminster to look after Scotland or Shetland’s fisheries interests,” she added.

“Hard on the heels of Stammers 12-year quota giveaway to the EU, fishermen are rightly asking — is there is no end to this Westminster madness?”

Announcing the split, the government said it used the Barnett formula — a longstanding Treasury convention which divides funding to devolved powers based on their populations.

During an urgent question to the House of Commons last week, Labour’s newly appointed food security and rural affairs minister Angela Eagle said the money was “devolved in the way in which funds are always devolved” and that Scottish politicians should look to Holyrood to ask how the money will be spent.

Ms Goodlad is not the only Shetland representative to have called that logic into question.

“Using the Barnett formula to distribute the funding is ocean-going madness,” said Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael.

“By volume and value, Shetland alone accounts for nine per cent of the fish landed in this country, but Scotland as a whole will get only 8% of the funding.”

While both politicians agreed in criticising the fund, they came to differ in interpreting its political ramifications.

Mr Carmichael said he was “not especially reassured to be referred to the Scottish government for the implementation of this fund” especially after SNP efforts “to impose top-down Highly Protected Marine Areas on our communities just two years ago.”

For her part, Goodlad said Westminster’s decision reinforced the need for greater Scottish powers.

“Coastal, fishing and island communities are diverse. Lerwick is not Lowestoft and Scalloway is not Southend-on-Sea. This is another reminder of Westminster inability to focus beyond the southeast of England,” she said.

“The idea that we should have control over what matters to us shouldn’t be radical, it shouldn’t be novel either. It should be completely normal.”

