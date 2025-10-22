A fund to support the fishing sector in the wake of EU access negotiations has been criticised by industry leaders and politicians after it was revealed that only eight per cent will be directed towards Scotland.

The £360-million Fishing and Coastal Growth fund was established in May shortly after Westminster confirmed EU fishing access to British waters, in order “to support the next generation of fishermen and breathe new life into our coastal communities,” according to then fisheries minister Daniel Zeichner.

In a release on Monday, however, Westminster confirmed that more than £300m will be spent in England while Scotland — where more than half of the UK’s fish is produced — will see just £28m (7.8 per cent).

Wales will receive £18m, Northern Ireland £10m.

Minister of Westminster’s Scotland office, Kirsty McNeill, said the funding north of the border “will help deliver a bright, sustainable future for the fishing industry and those who live on our coast by improving infrastructure, creating jobs and boosting investment in skills”.

Scottish politicians were unconvinced. Isles MP Alistair Carmichael said the news was Conservative MSP Tim Eagle called the allocation “pathetic”; Holyrood cabinet Secretary Mairi Gougeon described it as “an insult to Scotland” and the Shetland Fishermen’s Association (SFA) said it was an “absolute outrage”.

Under previous allocations of EU funding to support the fishing industry, Scotland received closer to half of the total UK allotment.

Announcing the split on Monday, Westminster said it had calculated amounts using the Barnett formula — a longstanding Treasury system which determines budgets for the devolved nations based on population.

Ms Gougeon said that Scotland’s contribution to the UK’s fishing sector outstrips its population.

“This decision is an insult to Scotland and its vital fishing industry. It will remove the previously agreed approach for fisheries funding linked to fishing effort and we are concerned that it may lead to a competitive advantage for the English sector, with greater subsidy of the applicable costs,” she said.

“This disproportionate allocation of funding comes at a time when the Scottish fishing industry is dealing with multiple pressures, from the agreement to extend EU access to Scottish waters, to the ongoing discussions on cod and mackerel quotas for 2026.”

Daniel Lawson, SFA executive officer, said he worried the breakdown indicated money which was promised to fishermen would be consigned to a slush fund for other coastal investments.

“If this is a sop for the EU deal, and it was sold that way by the government, then fishermen should benefit from the majority of it if not exclusively,” he said.

“Who lost out from the EU agreement? Fishermen. Processors didn't lose out. Aquaculture didn't lose out. Coastal tourism, whatever that is, didn't lose out.”

He remained hopeful however, that England’s portion of the funding would instead be spent on national projects.

“£304m, which nominally looks to be reserved for England, cannot be managed in that way. They will need to be UK-wide funds.”

