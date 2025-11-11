Stock image of a a person checking their smart meter.

The ombudsman has upheld four complaints about an energy firm’s installation of a smart meter, which it found caused “frustration, concern and inconvenience”.

EDF must also pay £150 as a “goodwill gesture” due to its service having fallen “bellow the expected standards”.

The customer, who lives in Lerwick and asked to remain anonymous, said the process with EDF had been an “absolute shambles” and shared the energy ombudsman’s findings with The Shetland Times.

Their complaint related to changes brought about through the controversial radio teleswitch (RTS) switchover, which required hundreds of thousands of customers to be moved over from outdated meter systems.

Hundreds of Shetland households are still waiting work to be done and many of those who have been through the process have experienced problems with billing and overcharging.

Like many isles households, the customer who complained previously had a complex meter setup which required two supply numbers - one for the peak daytime tariff and another for off peak.

But when EDF installed their smart meter in June, the company failed to establish the 'twin element” on their meter, left the customer with an inaccurate time switch to move between rates, and a device that was not communicating with their home display

The ombudsman upheld all of these complaints and also one of poor quality customer service.

It ordered EDF carry out seven remedies to resolve the issues, including crediting the customer’s account with £150 as a goodwill gesture and a further £150 as as per a previously agreed incentive for customers to have smart meters installed.

EDF said it was in the process of updating the customer’s smart meter, which it acknowledged had “taken longer than we would have hoped”.

“We have provided a goodwill payment as way of apology and are implementing the remedies given to us by the ombudsman,” the company added.

Although the customer has acknowledged receipt of one of the £150 payments, they said the other had not been made.

“EDF have until 25th November to action all the remedies set out by the ombudsman, but as yet they have done nothing.” they said.

“It’s an absolute shambles.”

The customer also said they “dread to think” what their bill will be once the two systems are reflected in the bill.

The ombudsman found that despite the customer having first complained to EDF in June it took “several weeks” for the company to contact them to discuss their concerns.

It also noted EDF had set the off-peak timings between 12.30am and 7.30am, despite not being suited to the customer’s needs.

“﻿﻿The onus has been on you to pursue this,” the ombudsman said.

“﻿﻿Despite the Extra Help Unit's involvement, this has not aided a swift resolution to your complaint.

“﻿﻿The complaint with EDF has caused frustration, concern and inconvenience.”

Meanwhile, a ministerial roundtable is set to reconvene next week to address issues related to the RTS shutdown.

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael welcomed the decision, which will see an event held on Monday.

“Having pressed the government to restart discussions with MPs on the radio teleswitch service shutdown as soon as possible, I am glad that a new meeting has been set,” he said last month.

“Progress remains slow so we need to use this to set a marker and get results as we head into the winter.

“There are still hundreds of households in the Northern Isles with RTS meters in need of replacement and even with the delay announced during the summer there is only so much time left for this system to run.

“More concerningly there are reports of people who have had their RTS meters replaced finding issues with their smart meters.

“People need absolute confidence that they can get their meter replaced - and that the replacement will be at least at good as what they had before, both in reliability and in the quality of their tariff.

“These are the concerns that I shall be raising at the new RTS ministerial roundtable - and I would urge anyone in the isles facing challenges with their RTS meter or its replacement to contact my office before Monday, 17th November.”

The Shetland Times put a call out on social media last month for people who had experienced problems with their RTS switchover and the installation of smart meters.

It was inundated with responses from people who had not not received a bill in months, were unable to submit readings and had no idea how much they owe.

