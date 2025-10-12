Dog owners have been “ranting” about the amount of mess being left around the isles - particularly as the nights become darker.

A thread on the Shetland Pups Facebook page has taken aim at careless owners who fail to pick up after their dogs.

One owner sparked debate after picking up three loads while walking around Scatness and the Ness of Burgi.

Ironically, she said two had been left below “please pick up after your dog” signs.

“What is it that folk aren't getting?” she asked.

“Is it because it may be a bit darker and folk won't see you? I

“It's no excuse.

“Everyone had torches on their phones or at least if you can't see it make a conscious effort to go back and pick it up.

“This is a popular walk for families and bairns too.

“For God's sake folk just pick it up!

The comments struck a cord with many other group members.

“Everywhere is the same,” one replied.

“I pick up any that are near my dogs when they go.

“Burn of Lunklet is terrible for it and the Brae beach.

“The majority are folk who let their dogs off lead, they don't seem to think they have to pick up after their dogs.”

Another member said it was “absolutely disgusting”.

The problem has also been discussed frequently at Lerwick Community Council meetings.

Last year, chairman Jim Anderson suggested irresponsible dog owners were "taking advantage of the darkness" and not cleaning up after their pets.

Mr Anderson also suggested signs reminding owners to clean up could be sprayed on the pavements again, saying it had proved successful around the Knab.

The SIC’s environmental protection team advises owners that failing to clean up after their dog is an offence and could lead to an £80 fine.

Around four tonnes of dog mess is picked up from bins in Shetland every year.

The council said responsible dog owners should be congratulated for this accomplishment.

