A “deeply ashamed” sex offender has been placed under supervision for three years after he admitted having thousands of indecent images of children.

Gary Devaney, 26, of Hamnavoe, Burra, will also be on the sex offenders register for the duration of the order, and will have to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

Devaney pleaded guilty to having the still images between June 2023 and January this year.

He also admitted taking, or permitting to be taken, more images between November 2021 and January 2025.

Devaney admitted a third charge, that he distributed or showed indecent images of children between October 2024 and January this year.

Sentence was previously deferred for background reports, and Devaney appeared for sentencing yesterday.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said Devaney recognised the full extent of his offence.

“He feels deeply ashamed of it, and is willing to participate in any work required to make sure this sort of thing is not something he’s ever involved with again,” he said.

“He is a young man who perhaps spent too much time online. It was during Covid times. He got stuck down a rabbit hole in relation to these things, until it was brought to a halt by its discovery.”

