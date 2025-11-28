Ferry services were also affected by Storm Amy last month. Photo: Ivan Reid

Transport disruption due to force 10 gales has prevented an air ambulance from landing while ferry and plane services are also disrupted.

The Gama Aviation air ambulance had been due to arrive in Sumburgh last night (Thursday) but had to return to Aberdeen after circling overhead for almost an hour.

Loganair’s services to and from Shetland have all been cancelled this morning, with the first scheduled services set to resume later this afternoon.

Shetland Islands Council’s inter-island ferry service is also facing disruption.

The Bressay service has been suspended this morning, with an update expected on the voicebank at 7.45am.

Skerries and Yell Sound services have also advised passengers of possible disruption.

The Whalsay service is down to a single vessel calling at Vidlin on the Shetland Mainland.

Bluemull is reported to be running to schedule, although there may be delays and disruption as the morning progresses.

Updates will be provided via the SIC’s voicebank service.

The disruption follows forecasts of strong winds, with force 10 gales recorded in some parts of the isles.

The Met Office’s yellow weather warning is in effect until 10am.

The warning indicated very strong southwesterly winds would develop overnight before easing later this morning.

Gusts of 60-70 mph are likely widely within the warning area, with a few places seeing gusts in excess of 75 mph at times.

NorthLink passenger ferries Hjaltland and Hrossey are expected to arrive in Aberdeen and Lerwick, respectively, on time at 7.30am.

