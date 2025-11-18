A Loganair plane arrives at a snowy Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

Loganair is offering customers free rebooking due to the potential of weather-related disruption amid snow and ice.

The airline messaged customers today (Tuesday) to highlight potential disruption after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Shetland and much of the north of Scotland.

Loganair said it planned to fly all of its scheduled services and had standby aircraft and crews in place to help recover any disrupted services as soon as possible once weather improves.

Refunds will only be offered for cancelled flights. However, Loganair customers can book an alternative flight up to seven days from their original travel date

“There will be no change fee or difference in fare payable,” it said.

“If there is a seat available on an alternative flight, you can transfer your booking to that flight without charge on a first-come, first-served basis.”

Loganair said its disruption policy did not cover any onward travel arrangements with other airlines.

“We truly understand the inconvenience this will cause yet are grateful for your patience,” it added.



”In light of levels of disruption there will likely be longer than average waiting times to speak to our team.”

Customers are advised to change their booking online. If they cannot find an alternative they can call the airline’s help centre. on 0344 800 2855.

