All Shetland schools are open today (Thursday) - and most transport is operating to schedule.

Shetland Islands Council confirmed the latest schools situation this morning.

The only school transport issue relates to the ANDE 014 bus service which serves Sound Primary School and Anderson High School and will not be picking up from lower Gulberwick this morning.

The announcement follows a number of closures yesterday, due to snow and ice.

Several public bus services were also cancelled, particularly in the North Mainland. - however normal service seems to have resumed.

The Met Office’s yellow weather warning lasts until 9pm today.

Temperatures are forecast to increase from tomorrow and through the weekend.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.