Pensioners have been reminded that they will receive a winter fuel handout this year from Social Security Scotland.

The Scottish government’s first Pension Age Winter Heating Payment will be in place from November.

This comes after the UK government slashed the eligibility for the old Winter Fuel Allowance in 2024.

Almost 5,000 Shetlanders are eligible for the payment and will receive between £101.70 and £305.10 as part of the new benefit.

Most people will receive a payment automatically, if they meet the criteria for the payment, with no action needed to be taken to ensure they get it.

It will be paid into the same bank account as their State Pension or Social Security Scotland benefit.

To be eligible this winter, residents must have been born on or before 21 September 1959 and lived in Scotland during the qualifying week of 15-21 September 2025. The payment amount depends on age, household circumstances, and whether certain benefits are received. It is estimated that over one million pensioners in Scotland will receive Pension Age Winter Heating Payment.





