Almost 80 per cent of energy from Viking was discarded in October - making this the highest constraint payment month this year.

The Renewable Energy Foundation has confirmed 79 per cent of the volume of electricity SSE told NESO Viking it was due to generate last month had to be discarded.

This resulted in constraint payments from NESO which amounted to over £1.5 million.

Sustainable Shetland’s Frank Hay believed consumers had been significantly let down by energy regulator Ofgem.

“The shambles that is our national energy supply continues. This of course should have been foreseen by Ofgem but they have failed consumers miserably in allowing this situation to develop.

“The sad thing is we consumers ultimately pay for all this wasted power,” he told this newspaper.

Mr Hay said it was also concerning that this state of affairs would continue until the “grid bottlenecks” on the UK mainland are addressed - which he warned would likely take years.

He called for a stop to all new industrial scale wind farm developments until a “proper energy strategy” is put in place for the isles, adding he hoped this would not include a second inter-connector to Shetland.

SIC environment and transport chairwoman Moraig Lyall described the situation as “outrageous” and warned the issue of discarded energy would continue for the rest of the year.

“It is a situation that is not going to change until the connection into Lerwick goes live next year and some of the power is able to be used locally and, crucially, until the infrastructure on the Scottish mainland is upgraded to carry the power where it is needed,” she said.

“The system of restraint payments to multi-million pound companies not to produce electricity is outrageous, especially given the huge bills being paid by local residents.”

She added that SSE being permitted to build Viking Energy Windfarm ahead of there being “capacity to take the power to the market” is just one of the many things “wrong” about this project and others like it across the country.

