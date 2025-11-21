The prospect of potentialy doubling the number of households that benefit from district heating has been welcomed by the director of Shetland Heat Energy and Power Ltd.

Derek Leask has spoken following public engagement by Statkraft on their proposed Tagdale green ammonia development.

Statkraft held meetings in Lerwick and Tingwall this week to seek views on its plans to produce 150 tonnes of green ammonia per day.

The project aims to create around 20 direct new jobs and improve food and energy security by revitalising production of ammonia, which is used in marine fuel, fertiliser production and power generation.

But speaking to The Shetland Times, project manager Brie Foster said there was also a chance to feed into the district heating network.

“The process to create ammonia is very hot, and so we’re looking to harness the heat from our production plant and be able to capture it for the district heating network in Lerwick,” she said.

“We’ve been working with them for a while now, but our conversations are very positive.

“I think currently they provide their services to just over a thousand homes, and we see our provision of heat to them, so over 2,000 homes could be on the network.”

Mr Leask said he welcomed the potential expansion.

“We have been engaged in constructive and positive discussions with Statkraft for some time, and we appreciate the open and collaborative way their team has approached early conversations about how heat recovery from the project could be used to benefit the community.

“Sheap currently operates the Lerwick district heating network, supplying low-carbon heat to around 1,300 homes and commercial buildings across the town. This includes the hospital, schools, care homes, Mareel, the museum, the leisure centre and a wide range of other public facilities.

“District heating currently supplies around 25 per cent of all heat used in buildings across Shetland, making it one of the most significant low-carbon heat sources in the islands.

“Our aim is to extend the benefits of affordable, stable and low-emission heat to as many households and businesses in Lerwick as possible.”

A major step forward in making that possible is a Scottish government announcement this week of grants of up to £9,000.

That, said Mr Leask, removes “one of the biggest barriers for customers who wish to connect to the network”.

“This has the potential to transform access to district heating for many residents. Statkraft’s proposed development represents a significant opportunity for Shetland. The project has the potential to provide a substantial volume of high-grade heat recovery, operating across the full year with a high level of reliability.

“If the project progresses through the necessary consents and gains a Contract for Difference award, it could complement existing heat sources in Lerwick and support expansion of the network in a way that strengthens long-term energy resilience for the town.

“We value the professional and proactive engagement from the Statkraft team throughout our discussions.”

Sheap continues to hold discussions with potential zero-emission energy suppliers as it plans for the long-term future of the network.

“Our focus is always on identifying reliable, low-carbon sources of heat that can support both current and future customers,” added Mr Leask.

“Statkraft’s proposal is one of several promising opportunities, and we are pleased to be working with them at this early stage to explore how their project could support wider community benefit.

“These developments sit within a positive wider picture. Heat networks are now a key part of Scottish government policy for reducing emissions from homes and buildings.

“Sheap is recognised as one of Scotland’s leading networks, and the combination of new government support and potential new heat sources creates a strong foundation for continued growth.

“Taken together, the Tagdale green ammonia project and the Scottish government’s new grant support offer real potential benefits for Shetland. They could enable more households in Lerwick to access affordable low-carbon heat, reduce emissions from buildings across the islands and strengthen the long-term resilience of the district heating network.”

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.