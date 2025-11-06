Animal rights campaigners have renewed their objection to plans for Britain’s largest fish farm, despite new filings from its developer seeking to address their concerns.

Animal Equality, which has long campaigned against the salmon farming industry, said the project represents a “gamble with Shetland’s seas” — a week after NatureScot withdrew its own objection.

Scottish Sea Farm (SSF) first filed plans for Fish Holm — a 6,000 tonne salmon farm at the east end of Yell Sound — in February.

After NatureScot’s first objection, however, SSF were asked to resubmit a number of environmental assessments to a second consultation.

Among those documents, SSF said they have considered risks posed by the development to otters, rare seabed habitats and salmon themselves, and concluded that Fish Holm will not have a significant impact on each of them.

In a response published this week Animal Equality argued that the farm is likely to have some impact on the marine environment, and that while uncertainty remains about the extent of that impact council officials should hold off on approving it.

“It’s hard to imagine a worse time to greenlight Scotland’s biggest ever fish farm,” said Animal Equality’s chief executive Abigail Penny.

“Sea lice are running rampant, nearly one in four farms can’t meet even their own standards, and salmon survival rates are at a 35-year low. Regulators should trust the facts, not the industry’s glossy reassurances. The evidence of harm is overwhelming — this is the moment to take precaution, not gamble with Shetland’s seas.”

SSF has in the past declined to comment on ongoing planning applications.

In its latest filings SSF also responded to concerns from the fishing sector, after the Shetland Fishermen’s Association, Shetland Shellfish Management Organisation and a number of individual skippers filed their own objections.

None of those groups or individuals has yet responded to the current consultation, which closes on November 15th.

