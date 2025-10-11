Seven new detached homes have been proposed for Trondra - with the applicant saying they will help support a “thriving and successful” community.

Plans lodged this week state the new housing would be built on a two-and-a-half acre site called The Wharls at bottom of Cauldhame road.

The proposed development site in Trondra: née gibson architects

Applicant Graham Sinclair, who owns the land, which is currently used for grazing, has contracted née gibson architects to develop the proposals, comprising a mix of two, three and four bedroom homes to address housing demand in the area.

The design statement says the proposal will address the demand for accommodation in the area, while the two-bedroom bungalows within the development would also meet the need for affordable housing

It adds that the proposals have been developed with support from SIC planners, and claims they “align harmoniously” with existing homes in the area.

It says they will provide family housing options for both established homeowners and first-time buyers.

The proposed layout: née gibson architects

There would be a mix of one and two-storey timber kit structures with timber cladding, positioned either side of the access road.

“Our development, with good design, brings many benefits including a diverse mix of uses and housing types, increased values and reduced energy consumption,” the statement adds.

“Most importantly it will help contribute and lead to a better quality of life for everyone and ensure thriving and successful communities.”

The architects say energy efficiency is a priority for the applicant and so their designs will seek to minimise heat loss and carbon emissions.

Air source heat pumps and mechanical heat recovery systems, would be the main source of heating for the homes.

Biodiversity boosting proposals are also included, such as repairing dry stone walls as a habitat for insects, small mammals and birds.

Native shrubs would be planted through the development, alongside nectar-rich plants, such as honeysuckle, to attract pollinators, such as bees and butterflies.

Regional archaeologist Val Turner has called for special conditions to protect the site of a Viking longhouse in the south-east of the site, which has been identified as being of “national significance”.

That area must be fenced off and no works would be permitted within the fencing without Dr Turner’s written approval.

Although the proposed development site has not been allocated for housing in the local development plan, the deign statement notes there is presumption in favour of housing development, and highlights the fact it is next to an existing settlement.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.