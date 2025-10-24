Author John Goodlad.

An author and fishing expert has had his book about the global seafood industry short-listed for a national award that honours literature that contributes to public engagement with maritime issues.

John Goodlad’s book Food from the Sea: The Future of Seafood is in the running for The Maritime Foundation Award for Best Book.

Published in May by The Shetland Times, now The Shetland Bookshop, the book looks at the challenges and opportunities facing the sector.

Goodlad tells the story through the lives of fishermen and fish farmers.

His book examines the contradiction that exists between the many good things going for the industry, with its low carbon footprint and the health benefits of eating fish, alongside the many problems it faces due to the negative image that has increasingly been presented.

The Maritime Foundation champions the the sector plays in the prosperity, security, and sustainability of the UK as an island nation.

Its awards have been running for 30 years and recognise UK’s best journalists, authors, filmmakers, digital creators and others whose work in the media has served to create a greater public understanding.

Publications manager at The Shetland Bookshop Charlotte Black said: “It’s always great to see a local author in the running for a national award.”

Goodlad’s first book, The Cod Hunters, was published by the Shetland Heritage Publications in 2018.

His second book, The Salt Roads, which was published by Birlinn in 2022, has been translated into Dutch and Faroese.

The awards will take place on the 20th November in London.





