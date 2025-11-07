Shetland Foodbank manager David Grieve with the donations made during the special screenings at Mareel. Photo: Shetland Foodbank.

A special screening of a classic film has secured enough food to feed 30 people for a week.

Shetland Foodbank has issued a “huge thank you” to Shetland Arts and everyone who came to watch Back to the Future at Mareel.

The special screenings on Sunday and last night (Thursday) invited audience members to make food donation in lieu of buying tickets.

And the foodbank said the donations had been “brilliant”.

“Between the two screenings almost 450kg of food were donated.

“That will help to feed around 30 people for a week.”

The donations come amid an escalating cost of living crisis, which is seeing more and more people turn to the foodbank for help.

Foodbank manager David Grieve recently revealed that more than 1,000 food parcels had been distributed to islanders in the last year

Figures published in May showed almost 1,600 people had received help from the foodbank, including nearly 300 children.

Announcing the venture last month, Shetland Arts chief executive Graeme Howell said: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with Shetland Foodbank for these special screenings.

"Back to the Future is a film people love returning to, and this is a chance to enjoy it on the big screen.

“Every donation, big or small, makes a difference, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming people along to Mareel for a great cause.”

Back to the Future marked its 40th anniversary this year.

