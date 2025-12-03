Basic cabins and charging for WiFi could bring down NorthLink travel costs, councillor suggests

A conceptual image of the new NorthLink freight-flex vessels. Image: Leadship

A councillor has suggested new NorthLink ferries could use more basic accommodation and start charging for WiFi to bring down costs for passengers.

Lerwick North and Bressay councillor Arwed Wenger raised the idea at Tuesday’s external transport forum during discussions about the new freighter-flex vessels.

The new freight vessels will, for the first time, include options for up to 200 passengers to travel in a mixture of cabins and pods when they enter service in 2029.

Having recently sailed with DFDS from Newcastle to Amsterdam, Mr Wenger said he had noted how savings could be made by offering more basic cabins.

The ferry he travelled on had cabins with shower facilities but no television or phone and WiFi was only available for a fee.

Mr Wenger said that by charging for the extras, the basic cost of travel could be reduced thereby benefitting Shetlanders.

Transport Scotland’s Chris Wilcock said it was an “interesting point” that tapped into the current “public sector debate on revenue generation”.

However forum chairwoman Moraig Lyall said most people now considered WiFi to be an essential service to be included in the overall cost.

“Views on that may vary,” she added.

Meanwhile, the meeting also heard that “Japanese-style” sleeping pods were still being considered.

Transport Scotland’s Alan McCabe said the pods would be a single, enclosed, lie-flat bed with space for luggage.

He said these were being considered for inclusion alongside standard two, three, four and accessibility cabins with en suite facilities, as well as pet cabins.

Overall, there are set to be 50 cabins, with room for flexibility about their arrangement.

Mr McCabe stressed the proposals were “not set in stone”, and Mr Wilcock added that CMAL would emphasis that the idea of Japanese pods were only being explored at this stage.

Shetland South councillor Alex Armitage welcomed the potential inclusion of Japanese style pods, having raised the suggestion at previous forum meetings.

Dr Armitage said he was pleased to hear a range of options being considered to meet the varied needs of travellers on a lifeline service.

He said it was important to be able to accommodate people horizontally and also to minimise the wastage of berths.

CMAL is currently exploring potential shipyards to build the two new vessels, with a shortlist of two Turkish companies and two Chinese firms in the running.

Mr Wenger said the idea of a Chinese shipyard delivering the new boats set of “red lights” for him - highlighting concerns about the country’s impact on the productivity of the UK and other European nations.

The contract is expected to be awarded in March.

