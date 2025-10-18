A mother and daughter came across two extremely rare Columbus crabs while out beachcombing.

Rebecca Nason and 10-year-old Ayda were strolling along the strandline at Burra on Sunday when they spied two beautiful little crabs, no bigger than a 50p piece,

They had fallen from a large plastic buoy covered in goose barnacles, for which the crabs are known to associate as they feed on the larvae of the barnacles.

The keen beachcombers often check flotsam debris after storms and look for interesting drift material on the strandline.

Knowing about the rare occurrences of Columbus crabs, they had been hoping to find one for several years, having seen them reported in Cornwall and other locations in the south-west of the UK.

“To find not one but two on a Shetland beach is just a naturalist and beachcomber’s dream,” said Rebecca.

“We were extremely excited when we spotted them and Ayda managed to catch one which was making a sharp exit for the dunes.

The small pelagic crab, also called gulf weed crab, lives on flotsam floating at the ocean surface, driftwood, fishing buoys, and other litter, as well as having been found living on loggerhead turtles

“They may well have come from the Sargasso Sea and around Bermuda, travelling on the surface of the ocean before making landfall here after Storm Amy,” said Rebecca.

“The shells reflect the colour they live on, rather like a chameleon blending in with its background.

“These two were creamy white and blue-purple.”

The crabs are named after the famous explorer Christopher Columbus due to the long journeys they take across the Atlantic ocean.

They were once considered extremely rare UK finds, only generally spotted along the coasts of Dorset, Cornwall and Hampshire.

In recent years, however, they have been reported more frequently and in other parts of the UK.

Rebecca said this was likely due to more people knowing where to look for these “rare, cryptic, easily-overlooked crab species”.

“Despite travelling thousands of miles from tropical waters, they often wash ashore alive and live for a couple of days out of the water before perishing,” she added.

In Shetland there have been at least three historical sightings documented - a male caught in a creel off Foula in December, 1963, and another male caught in a creel in Ronas Voe in August 1964. A male was caught in a creel off Fetlar in January, 2016.

There has also been an unconfirmed report of three found together on goose barnacles washed up on a large log at Boddam a few years ago.

When a Columbus crab is washed ashore in Shetland, it is considered a stranding, as the cooler waters and lack of suitable pelagic habitat mean the crab cannot survive.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.