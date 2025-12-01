Adura will be the largest independent oil and gas producer in the UK North Sea.

Two oil giants have combined their North Sea operations to form the region’s largest independent producer - and will lead the controversial new Rosebank development.

Shell and Equnior have today (Monday) announced the formation of new company Adura, which it expects to produce over 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2026.

Adura will operate 12 oil and gas assets the two founding companies were previously involved with, including Rosebank, which is awaiting a decision on its revised application.

Equinor’s original consent was overturned earlier this year by Scotland’s Court of Session.

Its revised application, which includes additional details about emissions caused by burning the oil and gas produced by the development, went out for consultation in October.

If approved, the oil field, which is around 80 miles west of Shetland, could be operational next year

Other assets in the Shetland region include Mariner and Penguins to the east and Victory, Clair and Schiehallion to the west.

Adura’s new chief executive Neil McCulloch, has more than 30 years' experience in the energy sector.

“It’s a rare privilege to be part of a company’s first chapter,” he said.

“A commitment to safety, a belief in the future of the North Sea, and the combined expertise from Equinor and Shell form the foundation of our exciting new company.

“I can't wait to begin working with this exceptional team.”

Shell and Equinor each own 50 per cent of the new company - and say their joint venture that is positioned to deliver a more cost-competitive portfolio and maximize long-term value for UK assets.

Shell’s executive vice President for conventional oil ands gas, Rich Howe said: “Forming the largest independent producer together with Equinor is an historic moment for our business and the UK energy industry.

“With an exceptional asset base and industry leading expertise, Adura is well-positioned to lead in this mature basin.”

Equinor’s executive vice president for exploration and production international, Philippe Mathieu, said: “Adura represents a new chapter in the UK North Sea, bringing together two strong portfolios and decades of experience.

“With the focus, scale and operational flexibility needed to succeed, the company is positioned for long-term impact.

“As owners, we are confident that Adura will generate long-term value and reinforce the UK North Sea’s role in meeting the country’s energy needs.”

Adura employs approximately 1,200 people and is expected to be the biggest North Sea oil and gas produce in 2026.

