Shetland sheepdogs ran free with the salt wind in their fur for a new TV show.

BBC Alba’s Cù Leis Thu? was filming at St Ninian’s today (Friday) as it celebrates Shetland’s iconic “toonie dugs”.

Shetland sheepdogs were filmed at St Ninian's for a new series of Cù Leis Thu?

Presenter Padruig MacQueen came to explore the story of the Shetland sheepdog in its home landscape, meeting islanders whose lives and language are bound up with these peerie dugs.

“It has been such an honour and privilege to come to Shetland to learn from islanders here about these remarkable wee dogs,” MacQueen told The Shetland Times.

“I really can understand why they are so loved.

“They are very special.

“Thanks to everyone who welcomed our crew to Shetland - we have had a great trip and we are looking forward to showing viewers more about these braw wee toonie dugs”

Kaylee Williamson's Hobbit Paws gang at St Ninian's beach. Photo: Kaylee Williamson

As part of the filming, Shetlie owner and social media star Kaylee Williamson brought her Hobbit Paws gang along for a run around the beach.

Well known for their charity work, the Hobbit Paws pack are a charismatic mix of of Shelties and klee kais, who have posed for many a fundraising calendar.

Williamson said they all had a great time meeting MacQueen and their fellow Shelties.

“It was blissful chaos,” she said.

“Such a joy to see so many pups in their happy place - running with the salt wind in their hair across endless Shetland beach.”

Kaylee and John Williamson with the Hobbit Paws gang.

Williamson was also full of praise for MacQueen and his passion for Scottish breeds.

“I can't stress enough how excited we are to see this on TV,” she said.

“The programme is a wonderful, very interesting watch and I have no doubt the Sheltie addition is going to be both beautiful and very informative.

“It was an honour to be a part of it.”

Filming Shetland sheepdogs at St Ninian's for Cù Leis Thu? Photo: Kaylee Williamson

As well as filming the Shelties on the windswept beach, MacQueen and his team. travelled to Jarlshof, did some knitting with Hazel Tindal and met Claire White to learn about the Shetland dialect names for the dogs.

They also explored how teaching animals in natives tongues can help keep minority languages alive.

Other visits included a trip to Marion Anderson at Breckenlea Croft, where the Shelties share their space with ponies and sheep, and learns how the breed nearly vanished from the islands before being reintroduced from the mainland.

Later, MacQueen meets Irvine Burgess, whose family holds a remarkable archive from the first Shetland Collie Club meeting in 1908, offering a glimpse into how the breed gained Kennel Club recognition as a distinct Scottish dog, and went on to become beloved the world over.

The journey continues with local writer and historian Donald Murray, who explains how early Shetland sheepdogs were shaped by both their environment and deliberate breeding – likely evolving from hardy Nordic working dogs into the elegant, intelligent companions we know today.

Kaylee Williamson's Hobbit Paws gang at St Ninian's beach. Photo: Kaylee Williamson

The episode ends on a heart-warming note with Shetland breeder Grażyna Mikołajczak and her litter of new born pups.

“It’s been a joy to meet the Shetland sheepdog on its own turf,” said MacQueen.

“The connection between land, people and animals runs deep here - these wee dogs tell the story of Shetland itself.”

Filmed across the islands Cù Leis Thu? – The Shetland Sheepdog is both a celebration of the breed and a love letter to the isles that shaped it.

The serues due to broadcast on BBC ALBA and iPlayer from 18th Nov.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.