HILARY BURGESS of the Shetland Animal Health Scheme says hello to an old friend - Heamonchus contortus - and ponders the ever-increasing risk of infection due to climate change.

Haemonchus contortus – a blood sucking parasitic worm is on the move across the UK.

Back in the day, when I was studying parasitology at Kings Buildings in Edinburgh, Haemonchus contortus was a blood sucking parasite found in southern England and Australia which sounded pretty nasty, but comfortably far away.

As a vet in Scotland, I wouldn’t have to worry about it. After all parasitology was hard enough, what with having to identify all those flies by their wing vein patterns, tape worm segments etc.

Now, however, with climate change, these long-established patterns are changing, and parasites that have not been a problem before in the north of Scotland are increasingly being identified.

In the last couple of years Haemonchus infections have been identified in several flocks in Aberdeenshire.

It has not yet to my knowledge been identified in Shetland.

It is thought that the parasite has been able to spread north because of sheep movements and warmer temperatures and changing rainfall patterns, with a change from hot and dry weather to warm and wet triggering outbreaks.

Female worms can produce 5,000 to 15,000 eggs per day, so infections can build up very quickly.

Aberdeenshire is an area where a large proportion of our breeding rams are sourced from every year, so it is good that Shetland farmers and crofters know what to look out for with Haemonchus infection and why the Shetland Animal Health Scheme are continuing to carry out quarantine drenching at the pier to reduce the chances of it coming here.

Haemonchus is different from the other worms that farmers and crofters are accustomed to managing in their flocks. It doesn’t cause scour, and age immunity does not develop - so it can affect adult sheep as well as lambs. Because the worms are sucking blood from the sheep, very heavy infections can cause sudden deaths which tend to occur after gathering or moving. In these cases death can be so sudden that sheep remain in good condition.

Lower levels of infection that last longer can cause pale eye membranes, bottle jaw, fast breathing and heart rate and ill thrift. These symptoms can look very similar to liver fluke infection.

Diagnosis can be made through faecal egg counts, although it is important to note that, because worm larvae are also sucking blood in cases of very high infections, clinical signs can occur without an increase in faecal egg count.

The other method of diagnosis is by postmortem and the vets can identify the actual worms in the abomasum of the sheep.

Worm egg counts can be over 100,000 in one animal. Considering L5 larvae and adult Haemonchus can consume 0.05ml of blood per day it is easy to see how serious these infections can be.

Haemonchus is treated with worming drenches, however this treatment is likely to become increasingly difficult, as in a small number of cases worms have been identified which are triple-resistant - that is resistant to all three established groups of wormers.

In these cases it seems that closantel or startect remain effective. There is very limited data available on this.

Infection can be prevented by a vaccine which was developed by the Moredun Institute Barbervax, and is licensed for use in Australia but can be obtained by special arrangements in the UK.

The most straightforward way of controlling Haemonchus is not to introduce the infection to your flock.

SAHS has a programme of quarantine-drenching for all sheep coming into the isles to reduce the chances of worms resistant to anthelmintics coming into our flocks.

For the 2025/26 import season this has been Zolvix drench and Cydectin injection. Guidence lists this combination as “silver standard” and the risk of parasites surviving the treatment with the two active wormers is very small. The advantage of this combination is that it is also appropriate to treat sheep scab (in mites that are not resistant to moxidectin) in sheep which are unable to go through the dipper at the Staney Hill.

This quarantine protocol is under constant evidence-based review by the SAHS management committee .

Climate change is already having a large impact on livestock diseases. This year has seen bluetongue back again in England and now also Wales. Our work here in Shetland over this summer has found that the vets are removing increasing number of ticks from pets and several of these have been identified as Ixodes ricinus or the common sheep tick which can spread disease in both animals and people. Different patterns of infectious disease influenced by climate change can be worrying and bewildering - but I believe that by keeping an eye on the scientific evidence and acting accordingly we can best protect our livestock and industry from whatever comes next.

