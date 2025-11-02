Brian and Marie Leask, owners of Seabirds-and-Seals – The Original Noss Boat, pictured receiving their award.

A wildlife tour operator has added to its impressive awards tally after being named “service excellence business of the year”.

Lerwick-based Seabirds-and-Seals - The Original Noss Boat emerged triumphant at last month’s Women’s Enterprise Scotland Awards 2025.

Despite stiff competition from four other thriving Scottish businesses, Seabirds-and-Seals impressed the judges to become the first Shetland company to be recognised in this way at the awards.

Women’s Enterprise Scotland chief executive Carolyn Currie offered her “huge congratulations” to the team.

“Our judging panel were impressed by the company’s real evidence of business progression and innovation, their support for local businesses and consistently high customer satisfaction.” she added.

“They particularly noted the strong accessibility of the tours and the enthusiastic crew.”

The event was attended by more than 250 guests from across Scotland.

Business owners Marie and Brian Leask were unable to attend in person to collect the award.

The couple has thanked Maria Bell, an entrepreneur and champion of innovation in the Highlands and Islands for collecting their award.

They said they were both over the moon on their win.

Ms Bell happened to be in Aberdeen before the triumphant couple boarded the NorthLink ferry back home and was able to presented them with their winning trophy.

The business is also shortlisted as finalists under five categories at this years Herald Scottish family business awards and will be attending the awards ceremony in Glasgow on 26th November.

Seabird-and-Seals was founded in 1992 by naturalist and former skipper Jonathan Wills.

It has been under the stewardship of Mr and Mrs Leask since 2017, picking up the TripAdvisor’s travellers’ choice award every year since 2019.

The business also boasts VisitScotland’s prestigious five star rating - the highest available for visitor attractions.

