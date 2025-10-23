Bressay sailings cancelled amid crew shortage

Shetland Islands Council announced this afternoon a number of sailings to and from Bressay will no longer go ahead tomorrow due to “crew sickness and no available cover”.

Sailings from Bressay to Lerwick which will no longer go ahead includes the 12.45pm, 1.15pm, 10.45pm, 11.45pm and 12.45am.

Five sailings has also been cancelled from Lerwick to Bressay including the 1pm, 1.30pm, 11pm, 11.59pm and 1am runs.

Normal service is set to resume on Saturday from 6am onwards.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.