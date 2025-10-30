Bressay woman found guilty of threatening to stab MP

A 50-year-old Bressay woman called police “evil sons of b*****s” after she was found guilty of threatening to stab an MP and put a brick through their window.

Clair Louise Syme, of Upper Glebe, Bressay, represented herself during a trial at the Lerwick Sheriff Court this morning, having denied the allegations.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank had to reprimand her after she kept laughing while witnesses gave their evidence.

And after being found guilty she shouted about the police and called a member of court staff an “evil b*****d”.

The court heard how Syme entered the department of work and pensions on Commercial Road in Lerwick on 23rd May.

A security guard, giving evidence to the trial, said she became “animated” and “loud” before making a threat.

At this point the guard turned his body camera to record her behaviour.

Syme asked the guard how she could be perceived as being threatening when she had “sat down” during this incident.

Another staff member who had been meeting with Syme to discuss employment opportunities told the court the meeting had not gone “as planned”.

Instead, he said Syme embarked on a “rant” in which she swore and threatened to stab an MP and put a brick through their window.

Syme told the court she had met the staff member on a number of other occasions.

During these meetings, she said she had raised concerns about her previous workplace in London - which was what she was also “ranting” about on 23rd May.

She also denied making any “serious threats” against an MP and said police in Lerwick were responsible for “creating this”.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank had asked Syme if she wanted to give evidence during the trial, but she refused telling him she did not want to be “used”.

She accused police of making her life “hell”.

Sheriff Cruickshank found Syme found guilty of behaving in an abusive or threatening manner which was likely to cause fear or alarm.

The offence happened when Syme was already on bail relating to another matter.

Following the verdict, Syme raised her voice in court and said police in Lerwick were “evil sons of b*****s”.

When a staff member at the court challenged her behaviour, she proceeded to call them an “evil b*****d”.

The sheriff asked her whether she wanted to continue adhering to her bail conditions or whether she would rather be taken into custody.

Syme told the sheriff she was “already in prison” as she rarely leaves her flat due to the “harassment” she has endured in Shetland.

However, the sheriff told Syme bail would be continued but stressed she must “co-operate” with the conditions that have been put in place.

She will return for sentencing on 19th November.

