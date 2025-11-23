Britpop chart-toppers Ash are set to headline the Rising North festival in Shetland.

The Northern Irish group behind such hits as Girl from Mars, Oh Yeah and Kung Fu, will be taking to the main stage on Saturday, 15th August.

Breaking the news today (Sunday) on Facebook, the festival organisers said: “We are buzzing to announce that indie rock giants Ash are going to be our first headliner for next year's Rising North Festival.

“With a career spanning over three decades, Ash have cemented their status as one of the UK’s most enduring and vibrant live rock acts.”

Fronted by Tim Wheeler, the band has played the likes of Glastonbury, Reading and T in The Park over the years.

Their new album Ad Astra came out last month, with a tour planned for next year.

Rising North will be returning for its third outing in 2026, with the last two festivals having proven to be sell-out successes.

Previous festivals have featured an eclectic mix of some of Shetland’s best live acts alongside big names from the mainland.

Organisers said they would soon be releasing a limited number of early bird all-weekend tickets.

“Keep an eye out,” they said.

