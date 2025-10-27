Broadband service through the Shefa-2 subsea communications cable are still on track to be restored by tomorrow evening, according to Shetland Telecoms, after the successful completion of preparatory work today (Monday).

It was initially hoped that repairs might have been finished late last week, before Storm Benjamin’s rough weather delayed repair vessel Cable Vigilance from making a start.

“Strong winds and long swell are currently preventing further work,” Shefa managing director Páll Højgaard Vesturbú said on Saturday.

With prepatory work now complete, however, full repair operations will begin tomorrow morning.

The cable was damaged on Friday, 3rd October, due to stormy seas during Storm Amy.

It was the second time in less than three months that the cable has been damaged, causing widespread disruption.

The latest damage has proved more complicated to repair, due to it being close to the shore, which requires additional preparations on land to be carried out before the offshore operations can begin.

